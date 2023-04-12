Meet Piyush Gupta, IIM Ahmedabad graduate who earns Rs 25 lakh per day; Meerut-born CEO leads Asia's largest bank

Piyush Gupta's base salary was SGD 1.5 million, cash bonus was 5.77 million Singapore dollars. (File)

Piyush Gupta is one of the most successful corporate leaders ever born in India. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the DBS Group whose assets were worth more than 500 billion dollars in 2019. Gupta was born in India in 1960. Here's his story.

Gupta was born in Meerut. He later moved to Delhi where he did his schooling from St Columba's High School. He did BA from St Stephen's College. Later, he did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

He started his career in 1982 at the age of 22, with Citibank. In 1991, he moved to Singapore as the Asia head of Citibank. He led the company in Malaysia for several years. He became Citibank's CEO in South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. In 2009, he joined DBS as CEO in 2009.

He enjoys reading. He is also a bird watcher. He loves playing golf and badminton.

He is now a citizen of Singapore. He also has the Overseas Citizenship of India card.

He has an experience of over 40 years.

He is the chairman of the board of Singapore's Management University. He also leads or is a member of many business and educational bodies.

In 2020, he was honoured by the President of Singapore with the Public Service Star, in 2020.

In 2023, he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, an annual award to Indian expats.

Harvard Business Review featured him in the list of top 100 best performing CEOs of the world.

He did his MBA from IIM between 1980 and 1982. He did his graduation between 1977 and 1980.

He is one of the highest paid individuals in the corporate world. Last year, his annual earnings were 13.2 percent higher than last year. He earned 15.4 million Singapore dollars. This amounts to Rs 94,80,89,591 or over Rs 25 lakh per day.

His base salary was SGD 1.5 million, cash bonus was 5.77 million Singapore dollars. He also received deferred money in cash and shares worth Rs 8.04 million Singapore dollar.

He also received 89529 dollars. 1 Singaporean dollar is equal to Rs 61.

In 2021, he received 13.6 million Singapore dollars.