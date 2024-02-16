Meet Pakistan's richest politician, his net worth is over Rs 200 crore, he is brother of…

Nawaz Sharif is the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and also the richest politician in the country with a staggering net worth of over Rs 200 crore.

The Pakistan Muslim League's Shehbaz Sharif appears poised to become the country's next prime minister after allying with other parties to reach the required tally of votes. Nawaz Sharif, the man who led Pakistan as prime minister for three nonconsecutive terms from 1990–93, 1997–98, and 2013–17, is the brother of Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz is the son of Muhammad Sharif, the founder of the Ittefaq and Sharif groups, and was raised in the upper middle class Sharif family in Lahore. After earning an LL.B. from the University of the Punjab in Lahore, Sharif joined his family's House of Ittefaq (Ittefaq Group), a well-known industrial conglomerate with holdings in textiles, steel, and sugar. His political career commenced at this point when he was served to a Punjab provincial council.

In October 1990, Sharif was elected as Pakistan's prime minister for the first time. He was appointed the province's finance minister in 1981, and after the 1985 elections, he became chief minister. Sharif led the Pakistan Muslim League, which in 1993 became the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz [PML-N], the main party in the Islamic Democratic Alliance coalition.

The main home of the Sharif family, Raiwind Palace, is located in Jati Umra, Raiwind, on the outskirts of Lahore. During their exile, they also have the Sharif Villa in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Nawaz is one of the richest people in Pakistan, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan. His estimated net worth as of right now is over Rs 200 crore, or at least $31 million in 2021. Which makes him the richest politician in Pakistan.