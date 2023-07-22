Meet one of Mumbai's richest men who bought Rs 1200 crore house in London; not Mukesh Ambani, Radhakishan Damani

He is an engineer by training. Shashi Ruia is the elder of the two brothers.

Indian billionaire Ravi Ruia has bought a mansion in London for a whopping 145 million dollars. The house belonged to Russian investor Andrey Goncharenko. The name of the house is the Hanover Lodge mansion. It is near Regent's Park at 150 Park Road. Goncharenko used to own the house until two years ago. He had purchased the house for 120 million pounds from Conservative Party's Rajkumar Bagri. The price of the house in Indian currency is close to Rs 1200 crore.

A spokesperson of Ravi Ruia's family office said the property was under construction and was offered at an attractive price.

Shashi and Ravi Ruia helm the Essar Group. They have interests in shipping, oil refining, infrastructure, metals and mining. In 2019, they sold off their Essar Steel to ArcelorMittal and Japan's Nippon Steel. They also own the Stanlow oil refinery in the UK.

They founded Essar Global Fund Limited (EGFL) as a diversified global private fund which is being managed by their firm Essar Capital Limited. It has made investments in sectors like energy, infrastructure, metals & minerals, and services and technology.

These companies have revenues up to 13 billion dollars, said Essar's website. They provide employment to nearly 7000 people.

He is one of the richest people in India.

According to Forbes, in 2021, the brothers held a net worth of 2.2 billion dollars (Rs 18037 crore).