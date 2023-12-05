Meet man who graduated at 17, left high-paying job of CEO, built Rs 20000 crore company, now is...

At the age of 71, Saraf holds the 96th position on Forbes India's Richest List for 2022 and ranks 1647th on the Global Billionaires list for 2023.

Among inspiring success stories, Vinod Saraf, who is among India's richest people, stands out for his pursuit of passion and entrepreneurial spirit. Born into a middle-class family of traders in Rajasthan, Saraf was academically brilliant since childhood.

He consistently excelled in his studies and graduated as a state topper at the age of 17 and secured a gold medal in his MBA from BITS Pilani at 19.

However, in his professional journey, Saraf initially faced challenges in securing positions in major multinational corporations due to his Hindi-speaking background.

Undeterred, he spent nearly a decade working in various textile companies, gaining invaluable industry experience. Eventually, his tenacity paid off and he secured a pivotal role in the Birla Group, becoming the Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited under industrialist Aditya Birla's mentorship.

Saraf also held significant positions in renowned companies such as Grasim Industries, Modern Syntex, and Bhilwara Group. eventually reaching the pinnacle of the corporate ladder as a CEO.

In a pivotal move in 1990, Saraf made the bold decision to venture into entrepreneurship, departing from the security of his high-ranking corporate position. He founded Vinati Organics, a company named after his daughter, which specialized in the production of isopropyl benzene (IBB), a key component in the painkiller drug ibuprofen.

Today, Vinati Organics, led by Saraf's daughter Vinati Saraf Mutreja, serves as a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen. With a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 20,014 crore and a personal net worth of around Rs 15,000 crore (USD 1.8 billion), has joined the ranks of India's richest with the likes of Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and others.



Saraf was honoured with the 2019 HURUN India Selfmade Entrepreneur of the Year award. At the age of 71, Saraf holds the 96th position on Forbes India's Richest List for 2022 and ranks 1647th on the Global Billionaires list for 2023.