Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 141830 crore

Megha Mittal, the wife of Aditya Mittal and the daughter-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, is a representation of business acumen and unwavering charitable commitment. Megha has made significant contributions to the fashion industry and humanitarian causes, in addition to her own accomplishments, despite coming from one of the most powerful families in the world.

Megha Mittal was raised in Hyderabad by Mahendra Kumar Patodia, and her upbringing gave her a strong sense of ambition and resolve. Hyderabad Public School served as the starting point for her academic career before she attended the esteemed Wharton School of Business, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a Finance concentration in 1997.

Megha's varied career paths are a reflection of her wide range of interests and skills. She started her career in investment research at Goldman Sachs, a major player in the global investment banking industry. Her brief employment at Goldman Sachs helped prepare her for her future pursuits by offering insightful knowledge of the financial world.

She previously served as managing director and chair of the German luxury fashion company Escada. She was an investment research associate at Goldman Sachs as well. After a year, she quit the company. Megha is Hyderabadi Mahendra Kumar Patodia's daughter. At GTN Industries, he serves as Executive Chairman, CEO, and MD. Cotton yarn is produced and sold in India by GTN Industries Limited. The company sells combed yarn that is medium, fine, and superfine.

Megha and Aditya Mittal's collaboration with UNICEF in India is a prime example of their proactive approach to tackling social issues. Their commitment to evidence-based policymaking and child welfare advocacy is demonstrated by their funding of the first-ever nationwide survey on child nutrition. They aspire to make a real difference in the lives of the underprivileged via their charitable activities, exemplifying the spirit of compassionate leadership.