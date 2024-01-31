Twitter
Meet man who worked with Amitabh Bachchan to turn struggling pharma company into Rs 28,000 crore firm

His journey stands as a testament to the power of determination, collaboration, and unwavering commitment.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 09:55 PM IST

In a tale of determination and hard work, Premchand Godha, a farmer's son from Rajasthan, has made his name among India's wealthiest. Alongside Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his family in 1975, Godha orchestrated a remarkable journey, turning a struggling company into a Rs 28,000 crore firm.

Originally a Chartered Accountant managing finances for Amitabh Bachchan, Godha stands as the current chairman of Ipca Laboratories. From a humble revenue of Rs 54 lakh, Ipca, under Godha's guidance, has soared to an astounding Rs 4,422 crore.

The once struggling pharmaceutical company, founded in 1949, has become a big name in the industry.

Godha hails from a farming family. He is commerce graduate from the University of Rajasthan, and initially served as a CA for Amitabh Bachchan.

Ipca Laboratories, under Godha's leadership, has made significant contributions to healthcare. From diabetes to anti-malarial solutions, pain management, and cardiovascular treatments, the company's impact resonates across diverse medical fields.

The collaboration with the Bachchan family, including Jaya Bachchan, marked a pivotal moment in Godha's career. Despite facing financial challenges in 1999, which led to the Bachchan family selling their stake in Ipca, Godha continued steering the ship, achieving remarkable financial success.

Today, Premchand Godha is not just a chairman; he is a billionaire with a net worth exceeding Rs 10,800 crore ($1.3 billion), according to the Financial Express. His journey stands as a testament to the power of determination, collaboration, and unwavering commitment. 

From managing accounts to overseeing a pharmaceutical giant, Godha's story is an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a celebration of India's entrepreneurial spirit.

