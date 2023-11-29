Headlines

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

Explore the latest trends in TV unit design

This is the most expensive plant, also known as 'Red Gold,' that can turn you into a millionaire

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

Explore the latest trends in TV unit design

This is the most expensive plant, also known as 'Red Gold,' that can turn you into a millionaire

10 Indian films that sold most tickets

8 snacks for rapid weight loss

Some of the largest mammals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

Kabeer Biswas got interest from Mukesh Ambani and his company Reliance Retail ended up investing USD 200 million.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 7,77,109 crore and to achieve this, the billionaire invested in a range of startups over the years. Few of the most successful Indian startups have Mukesh Ambani as a key investor and one of the unique companies in which Reliance Industries chairman invested heavily in Dunzo, an instant delivery app which is currently in big crisis. Founded by Kabeer Biswas in 2014, Dunzo was initially just a WhatsApp group but with significant improvement and growth, it got Mukesh Ambani’s attention and he was tempted to invest more than Rs 1600 crore. Let’s know more about the entrepreneur Kabeer Biswas who got Mukesh Ambani’s attention.

Kabeer Biswas is a computer science engineer who explored his interest by working in a plastic factory in Silvassa before he decided to pursue MBA. After getting some business skills and polishing them at sales and customer service at Airtel, Biswas went on to found his open company Hoppr. His first startup was acquired by Hike, giving him a push to pursue his entrepreneurial journey.

To complete the transition of Hoppr, he came to Bengaluru and that’s where he teamed up with Ankur Agarwal, Dalvir Suri, and Mukund Jha to start Dunzo. The platform used to deliver groceries, essential supplies and other commodities even before Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Although Dunzo is quite popular in metro cities now, it started out as a WhatsApp group where customers used to post their orders. With continuous growth and investment, a proper Dunzo app was formed and the company expanded to more cities. Soon, the startup got interest from Mukesh Ambani and his company Reliance Retail ended up investing USD 200 million. The investment took the valuation of Dunzo to over USD 775 million (over Rs 6400 crore), according to The Times of India.

Unfortunately, the startup hasn’t been doing good for the past year and recently it posted a loss of Rs 1,800 crore in FY23, a 288% increase from the previous year. Dunzo is currently cash strapped and it has been hit by the departure of several top-level executives, including co-founders and its finance head, as well as delays in salaries of several employees and mass layoffs across phases.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…

Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

‘Silence...': Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic Instagram story leaves netizens confused, unfollows Mumbai Indians

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam dazzle in elegant attire at Imam-ul Haq's reception

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE