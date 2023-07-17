Meet man who once led Rs 5,36,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Rajnish Kumar will join the newly-constituted board advisory committee of Byju's along with IT industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai.

Rajnish Kumar, former SBI chief, will join the Advisory Council of edtech major Byju's. The company, co-founded by Byju Raveendran, is currently facing corporate governance and financial issues. Kumar will be mentoring Raveendran and its Board of Directors in the future, it said.

Kumar will join the newly-constituted board advisory committee along with IT industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai. Kumar is also the non-executive chairman of BharatPe. In October 2021, Kumar joined the fintech unicorn as non-executive chairman after serving as the SBI chairman from October 2017 to October 2020.

He worked at the State Bank of India (SBI) for around four decades. He served as the 25th chairman of the SBI from 2017 to 2020. Kumar had replaced Arundhati Bhattacharya as SBI chief. As of July 17, 2023, the market capitalisation of SBI is Rs 5,36,000 crore.

During his 3-year tenure, the bank developed YONO app, a digital platform. Born in January 1958, Kumar holds a Master's degree in Physics from Meerut University. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

The 65-year-old joined the public sector bank, SBI, as a Probationary officer in 1980. Kumar worked in the bank in different roles. He also headed the SBI Capital Markets Limited (the Merchant Banking arm of SBI) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Apart from professional life, Kumar is an avid traveller and has visited several countries. He is also passionate about sports and his favourite sport is badminton.

