Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Zookeeper dares to sit amongst boxful of massive pythons, internet is shocked

Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

'I asked her 5 times' : Joe Biden reveals how he married Jill, video goes viral

Meet man who makes Rs 3 crore an hour, Rs 5 lakh per minute, one of world’s…

Meet actress who became MP at just 30, resigned suddenly due to mental torture and...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test Day 2: India eye strong first innings total

Viral video: Zookeeper dares to sit amongst boxful of massive pythons, internet is shocked

Meet Tees Maar Khan, man whose name inspired popular idiom, he was royal from...

9 times BTS' Jungkook inspired us with strong messages

9 TV shows that 90s kids’ grew up watching

Batters with most centuries as opener in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet actress who became MP at just 30, resigned suddenly due to mental torture and...

Not Karisma Kapoor, but this actress was first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani

Kriti Sanon reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s G.One, Sifra’s crossover, hints at Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who makes Rs 3 crore an hour, Rs 5 lakh per minute, one of world’s…

One of the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, makes around Rs 3 crore an hour and Rs 5 lakhs per minute.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A person who earns crores of rupees in a month is considered to be wealthy and highly successful, but have you ever imagined making crores in an hour? One such exceptional example is Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, X.com, and SpaceX. He has consistently ranked among the world's richest people, with a staggering net worth of $198.9 billion as of now. According to a recent Finbold report, billionaire Elon Musk makes around $6,887 (approx Rs 5 lakh) per minute, $413,220 (approx Rs 3 crore) per hour, $9,917,280 per day, and $69,420,960 per week.

Musk's holdings in a number of businesses, including 20.5 percent in Tesla, 54% in Starlink, 42 percent in SpaceX, an estimated 74 percent in X (formerly Twitter), over 90 percent in The Boring Company, 25 percent in xAI, and more than 50 percent in Neuralink, are used to calculate his net worth.

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, the capital city of South Africa. He came from a wealthy family and has always been interested in computers and design. At the age of 17, he enrolled in Queen's University in Canada, then moved to the University of Pennsylvania to study business and physics. 

Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal founded Zip2, an online business directory, because they found the internet fascinating. In 1999, the brothers sold Zip2 to Compaq for $307 million. Elon Musk made $22 million from the sale of Zip2 and then spent $1 million on a McLaren F1 supercar. Later, Elon Musk founded a banking startup that eventually merged with another business and became known as PayPal. He became CEO of that company and made $180 million when eBay bought PayPal for $1.5 billion in 2002.

Musk's net worth is certainly impressive in the world of billionaires, but he faces fierce competition from individuals like Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who has a net worth of $192.5 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, who has a net worth of $166.6 billion. Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH, a global luxury goods company and is currently the richest among all with a staggering net worth of $219.1 billion.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Sharma will captain Team India at T20 World Cup 2024, confirms Jay Shah

Poacher trailer: Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew embark on quest to expose trillion-dollar elephant poaching racket

Skanda Sashti 2024: Know date, rituals, puja timings and significance

Meet world's No 1 all-rounder, not Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Glen Maxwell

Meet woman who quit her job at 30, then built Rs 100 crore turnover company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE