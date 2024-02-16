Meet man who makes Rs 3 crore an hour, Rs 5 lakh per minute, one of world’s…

One of the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, makes around Rs 3 crore an hour and Rs 5 lakhs per minute.

A person who earns crores of rupees in a month is considered to be wealthy and highly successful, but have you ever imagined making crores in an hour? One such exceptional example is Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, X.com, and SpaceX. He has consistently ranked among the world's richest people, with a staggering net worth of $198.9 billion as of now. According to a recent Finbold report, billionaire Elon Musk makes around $6,887 (approx Rs 5 lakh) per minute, $413,220 (approx Rs 3 crore) per hour, $9,917,280 per day, and $69,420,960 per week.

Musk's holdings in a number of businesses, including 20.5 percent in Tesla, 54% in Starlink, 42 percent in SpaceX, an estimated 74 percent in X (formerly Twitter), over 90 percent in The Boring Company, 25 percent in xAI, and more than 50 percent in Neuralink, are used to calculate his net worth.

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, the capital city of South Africa. He came from a wealthy family and has always been interested in computers and design. At the age of 17, he enrolled in Queen's University in Canada, then moved to the University of Pennsylvania to study business and physics.

Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal founded Zip2, an online business directory, because they found the internet fascinating. In 1999, the brothers sold Zip2 to Compaq for $307 million. Elon Musk made $22 million from the sale of Zip2 and then spent $1 million on a McLaren F1 supercar. Later, Elon Musk founded a banking startup that eventually merged with another business and became known as PayPal. He became CEO of that company and made $180 million when eBay bought PayPal for $1.5 billion in 2002.

Musk's net worth is certainly impressive in the world of billionaires, but he faces fierce competition from individuals like Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who has a net worth of $192.5 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, who has a net worth of $166.6 billion. Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH, a global luxury goods company and is currently the richest among all with a staggering net worth of $219.1 billion.