Meet man who earned more money than Mukesh Ambani and world's richest man Elon Musk in one day

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani has become India's wealthiest person, surpassing Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index. Adani's net worth increased by $13.3 billion, reaching $97.6 billion, with a notable surge of $7.67 billion on Thursday alone. In contrast, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is $97.2 billion.

On January 3, 2024, the Supreme Court's decision in the Adani-Hindenburg case significantly boosted Gautam Adani's fortune. Despite a downturn in the domestic market, Adani Group shares generally trended upward on Tuesday. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth rose by $1.63 billion, reaching a total of $85.9 billion. Adani claimed the highest earnings among billionaires on Tuesday, surpassing even Elon Musk.

The Supreme Court ruled that no investigation rights would be granted to SEBI in the Adani-Hindenburg case, and the transfer of the investigation to SAT would not proceed. The court expressed satisfaction with SEBI's investigation, finding no irregularities in 22 out of 24 cases examined. SEBI was granted an additional three months for the investigation of the remaining two cases. This news had a visible impact as Adani Group's listed companies gained billions in market capitalisation, resulting in a remarkable $3.6 billion increase in Gautam Adani's net worth in a single day.

In contrast, Elon Musk, the top-ranked billionaire on the Forbes Billionaires List with a net worth of $244.1 billion, experienced a $7.1 billion decline, representing a 2.84% reduction. While Elon Musk remains the world's wealthiest, Gautam Adani's exceptional single-day earnings have positioned him as a formidable competitor not only in the Indian business landscape but also globally, significantly influencing the rankings of the richest individuals worldwide.