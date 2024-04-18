Twitter
Meet man who built Rs 3000 crore company, started his journey with Rs 500, lost Rs 1400 crore due to…

Despite losing crores of dollars in investments, A Velumani continues to run a profitable chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 08:50 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: X/@velumania
Despite losing crores of dollars in investments, A Velumani continues to run a profitable chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories. His story serves as an example of the value of perseverance, hard work, and learning from mistakes. Many are motivated to follow their dreams and persevere in the face of adversity by learning from his experiences. After working in a variety of industries, a number of prosperous businessmen from India have created billion-dollar enterprises. They had little money at first, but after years of perseverance and hard work, they have amassed millions of dollars. They lost millions of dollars, though, and experienced ups and downs in their lives. A Velumani, the founder and chairman of Thyrocare Technologies, a network of diagnostic and preventive care labs, is one such individual. Recently, Velumani disclosed that he lost Rs 1400 crore following an investment in a startup. He also mentioned that he started his journey with Rs 500 in 1982.

Velumani, who started Thyrocare in 1995, has over 35 years of experience in diagnostics research and business. Before starting Thyrocare, he worked at BARC Mumbai for 15 years. Velumani holds a BSc in Chemistry from the University of Madras and an MSc in Biochemistry from the University of Bombay. Later, he earned a doctor's degree (PhD) in Thyroid Physiology in 1995 from the University of Mumbai while working with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). He is also the MD of Nueclear Healthcare Limited, which is a Radiology vertical, focusing on Cyclotrons and PETCT for diagnosing and monitoring in Oncology.

Velumani's loss in investment is a reminder of how even the most successful businessmen can make mistakes in investing. However, it is essential to learn from these experiences and not let them define one's future. Velumani's journey is a testament to the fact that hard work and consistency can lead to great success despite starting from a low-income background. As of April 18, the company's market capitalisation is Rs 3300 crore.

