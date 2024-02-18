Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Viral video: Girl found inside trolley bag with dozens of snakes, internet is shocked; watch

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

'Invalid and false claims': Rajkumar Santoshi granted bail, lawyer says 'prosecution itself has...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her whopping salary is...

India win maiden Badminton Asia Team Championship title as PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb shine in final against Thailand

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Players with most ducks against India in Tests

Tips to make restaurant style red sauce pasta

5 Indian batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Rashmika Mandanna reveals how she, Shraddha Das ‘escaped death’ after their flight’s emergency landing

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

Meet actor who worked as security guard, waiter, washed cars, one song changed his life, became superstar; now charges…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Girish transformed the lives of hundreds of his Freshworks employees who are now crorepatis.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:57 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Girish Matribhootam, founder and CEO of business software firm Freshworks Inc., is once again in the headlines. The board of software service provider Freshworks has cancelled the performance-based stock award of 6 million shares to founder and chief executive Girish Mathrubootham, according to a regulatory filing.

He came into the limelight in September 2021 when his 500 employees became crorepatis due to the Freshworks IPO, at least 70 of these employees were below 30 years of age, many of whom joined the company fresh out of college a few years ago.

 A look at the career of Girish Matribhootam...

Raised in a middle-class Tamil Nadu household, Mathrubootham went through several struggles. Girish's route to creating his profession hasn't been easy, but along the way, he had to borrow money to finish his MBA. 

However, as they say, hard work pays off; Girish presently has a company worth at over Rs 95000 crore. He is an inspiration to others going through challenging times and problems. 

Mathrubootham faced adversity in his early years and was born in Trichy Town, Tamil Nadu. Girish's father worked in the public sector. Girish was an average student in school. He couldn't make it to the IITs. The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, which is close to his hometown, is where he finished his engineering studies. Later, he graduated with his MBA from Madras University.

After completing his engineering education, he went on to earn an MBA in 1992. Despite the difficult financial circumstances in his family, he asked his father for money so that he could finish his schooling. His father was in financial distress, so he took out a loan from a relative. Girish saw the significance of money and decided to do something big.

Girish started many unsuccessful ventures after completing his graduate education. Following that, he obtained expertise working for several businesses, including HCL in the United States. 

He established Freshworks in Chennai in 2010 alongside his friend Shan Krishnasamy.

Freshworks obtained its first funding in 2011. Accel made a $1 million contribution to it. That year, the company also welcomed its first customer. Freshworks then expanded its product line to include sales and CRM. Freshworks was rebranded as Freshdesk. In 2021, its annual recurring revenue surpassed $300 million, a 49% increase. In addition, he set up a fund to support early-stage investments.

The company's business strategy is based on its products and upmarket sales. According to Freshworks, the company's software is pricey and challenging to use. 

Freshworks develops "ready to go" software that is easy to use. Additionally, the company has created a customer service call centre. This organisation is located all over the world, with offices in Paris, the Netherlands, and France among them.

The revenue of Mathrubootham's company went from zero to one hundred million dollars in just eight years. From here, in just 1.5 years, it expanded to become a $200 million company. California is where the corporate office is situated. It also keeps offices in Australia, India, Britain, and Germany. Freshworks has more than 50,000 customers, with a total customer value of more than Rs 95,000 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Should have done...': Sunil Gavaskar unhappy with India's black armband tribute

What is Sudden Death Syndrome that jailed Russian opposition leader and Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny died of?

‘Inspirational parent...': Anand Mahindra's heartwarming gesture for Sarfaraz Khan’s father Naushad goes viral

'Decision was...': Sharad Pawar reacts to losing party name, symbol to NCP's Ajit Pawar

Esha Deol to join politics after separation from Bharat Takhtani? Hema Malini says ‘she is…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE