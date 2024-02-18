Meet man who once borrowed money for studies, made 500 employees crorepati in his Rs 95000 crore firm, his business is..

Girish transformed the lives of hundreds of his Freshworks employees who are now crorepatis.

Girish Matribhootam, founder and CEO of business software firm Freshworks Inc., is once again in the headlines. The board of software service provider Freshworks has cancelled the performance-based stock award of 6 million shares to founder and chief executive Girish Mathrubootham, according to a regulatory filing.

He came into the limelight in September 2021 when his 500 employees became crorepatis due to the Freshworks IPO, at least 70 of these employees were below 30 years of age, many of whom joined the company fresh out of college a few years ago.

A look at the career of Girish Matribhootam...

Raised in a middle-class Tamil Nadu household, Mathrubootham went through several struggles. Girish's route to creating his profession hasn't been easy, but along the way, he had to borrow money to finish his MBA.

However, as they say, hard work pays off; Girish presently has a company worth at over Rs 95000 crore. He is an inspiration to others going through challenging times and problems.

Mathrubootham faced adversity in his early years and was born in Trichy Town, Tamil Nadu. Girish's father worked in the public sector. Girish was an average student in school. He couldn't make it to the IITs. The Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, which is close to his hometown, is where he finished his engineering studies. Later, he graduated with his MBA from Madras University.

After completing his engineering education, he went on to earn an MBA in 1992. Despite the difficult financial circumstances in his family, he asked his father for money so that he could finish his schooling. His father was in financial distress, so he took out a loan from a relative. Girish saw the significance of money and decided to do something big.

Girish started many unsuccessful ventures after completing his graduate education. Following that, he obtained expertise working for several businesses, including HCL in the United States.

He established Freshworks in Chennai in 2010 alongside his friend Shan Krishnasamy.

Freshworks obtained its first funding in 2011. Accel made a $1 million contribution to it. That year, the company also welcomed its first customer. Freshworks then expanded its product line to include sales and CRM. Freshworks was rebranded as Freshdesk. In 2021, its annual recurring revenue surpassed $300 million, a 49% increase. In addition, he set up a fund to support early-stage investments.

The company's business strategy is based on its products and upmarket sales. According to Freshworks, the company's software is pricey and challenging to use.

Freshworks develops "ready to go" software that is easy to use. Additionally, the company has created a customer service call centre. This organisation is located all over the world, with offices in Paris, the Netherlands, and France among them.

The revenue of Mathrubootham's company went from zero to one hundred million dollars in just eight years. From here, in just 1.5 years, it expanded to become a $200 million company. California is where the corporate office is situated. It also keeps offices in Australia, India, Britain, and Germany. Freshworks has more than 50,000 customers, with a total customer value of more than Rs 95,000 crore.