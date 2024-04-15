Meet man, IIT alumnus who built Rs 800 crore company by selling Biryani, he is...

In FY 2022, they earned a revenue of Rs 135 crore. In FY 21, they earned Rs 65.6 crore.

India's love for Biryani knows no bounds. Biryani continued its reign as India’s favorite dish, It is one of the most ordered dishes on food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.

Platforms for selling biryani have suddenly become more popular in India, but one company has dominated this market for nearly ten years. We are discussing the brand Biryani By Kilo, which has a market capitalization of over Rs 800 crore. Biryani By Kilo, founded in 2015 by seasoned businessmen Kaushik Roy and Vishal Jindal, reported revenue of Rs 300 crore for FY23 and anticipates breaking even in the first quarter of FY24. In a recent Series C investment headed by Alpha Wave Ventures, the company raised Rs 72 crore.

Jindal oversees the company's strategy and marketing. Being a foodie himself is beneficial to the company. He has also participated in numerous other ventures. But his love is the biryani business. The primary goal of the enterprise was to bring back India's Khansama custom, in which every order was produced by hand. Packed into a clay pot and sealed with cooked flour is the biryani.

Jindal also serves on the board of the Ecosystem Advisory, which is situated in Singapore. It's not his first business. He was the founder of Carpediem Capital Partners, a private equity fund situated in Gurgaon. In addition, he founded Fidelity Ventures, served as its MD, and led Akshayam Capital as its CEO.

In addition, he served as director of Bhartiya Electronics Pvt Ltd. He established the company and turned it into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. It boasted offices in all metro areas and 100 workers. In 1994, he was employed in the United States as a marketing associate for Amano Cincinnati Inc.

He completed his engineering from IIT. He later completed his MBA from New York's Syracuse University. He studied finance at the London School of Economics.

He expected an income of Rs 300 crore for the 2023 fiscal year. Right now, the business is losing money. He does anticipate breaking even in June 2023, though. At ticket sizes between Rs. 700 and Rs. 750, the company receives around 10,000 orders daily. The company operates more than 100 stores across all metropolises in India and more than 45 other cities.

They made Rs 135 crore in revenue in FY 2022. They made Rs 65.6 crore in FY 21.

Within the next two to three years, they want to turn over Rs 1000 crore.

Moreover, he wishes to see higher marketing expenditures in the 2023 fiscal year.

He stated to TOI that his goal is to create a company that is larger than Starbucks and McDonald's.