Meet man who built Rs 8000 crore firm, one of India's oldest unicorns; wishes he was a 'better CEO'

A CEO who has managed to prevail through an unthinkable crisis and keep his company afloat, bootstrapping it for 13 years and churning cash since early days. Srikanth Velamakanni took Fractal Analytics to a billion-dollar valuation two decades after the company was founded by him and 4 IIM peers back in 2000 out of a small Mumbai apartment.

Velamakanni, an alumni of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, began career working for ANZ Investment Bank in 1998 before switching to ICICI Bank. He met his longest-standing co-founder Pranay Agarwal. After early success in India with clients like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, they moved business to the US in 2005. But the big setback came the next year.

1974-born Velamakanni and the other founders worked in equal capacity in the early days. But as the company grew, investors asked them to choose one CEO to scale the business. Velamakanni was chosen as the leader but disagreements between the co-founders led to three of the five resigning in 2007. Looking back at the tough times, Velamakanni once told MoneyControl in an interview that he wishes he “was a better CEO” and that his co-founders did not have to leave.

While startups can now turn into unicorns in just a few months, Fractal took its own sweet time and reached the landmark 21 years after its inception. Valued at over $1 billion (over Rs 8,200 crore), Fractal picked up funding of $360 million. The Group CEO is now aiming for a $2.5 billion IPO as the next big milestone for Fractal. The company draws majority of its revenue from the US, Australia and Europe markets. In it for the long run and a solid, Velamakanni’s larger mission is to develop Fractal to remain stable over the next 100 years.