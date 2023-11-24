Meet Narayana Murthy’s partner, co-founded Rs 595000 crore firm, his net worth is Rs 15006 crore, salary was…

Shibulal holds a stake in Rs 595000 crore Infosys and as per Forbes, he currently has a net worth of around Rs 15,006 crore.

Narayana Murthy is currently one of the most talked about billionaires in the country over his 70-hour work week commnet. Although one can have different opinions about his statement, it cannot be denied that Narayana Murthy founded one of the biggest tech companies of the country Infosys that currently has a market cap of more than Rs 595000 crore. Narayana Murthy had the support of few of the best minds in the country to start Infosys and one of them is SD Shibulal who is also known as Shibu. Shibulal is one of the founding fathers of Infosys. Shibulal was born in Kerala’s Alappuzha in 1955. His father was an ayurvedic doctor and his mother was a government employee. Shibulal holds a master’s degree in computer science from Boston University, US, and a master’s degree in physics from the University of Kerala.

Shibulal started his career in 1979 as a software engineer at Patni Computer System and that’s where he met Narayana Murthy and other people who were going to be the co-founders of Infosys. After spending a decade building Infosys, one of the biggest tech companies in India, Shibulal took a 5-year sabbatical and joined Sun Microsystems. He returned to Infosys in 1997. He held various positions at the company before becoming COO in 2007. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infosys from 2011 – 2014.

Shibulal’s base salary for 2012- 2013 was reportedly around Rs 36 lakh and his annual compensation was around Rs 65 lakh. It is worth noting that Shibulal holds a stake in Rs 595000 crore Infosys and as per Forbes, he currently has a net worth of around Rs 15,006 crore. Apart from Infosys, he has also cofounded business incubator Axilor Ventures and he also chairs boutique resort chain The Tamara.