Meet man, his father once took loan of Rs 500, now owns largest private university in India, with annual revenue of Rs…

Ashok Kumar Mittal, the founder and chancellor of Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

There are not many inspirational tales that truly inspire people to work hard. Ashok Kumar Mittal, the founder and chancellor of Jalandhar's Lovely Professional University, is one such tale. It is also one of the biggest universities in the nation, housing about 35,000 students total, both domestic and international. The university offers a wide range of programmes that have all been approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and boasts a large campus that spans more than 600 acres. With an annual revenue of about Rs 1,153 crore and 5,500 employees, the Lovely Group, which includes Lovely Professional University, is quite successful. 

Ashok Kumar Mittal, who founded the university, came under fire from some who made fun of him by claiming that even laddu vendors would now be awarding degrees. But Mittal did not give up and kept going, and now the university has partnered with a number of esteemed organisations around the world, including those in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Spain, and Poland. 

Mittal's father, Baldev Raj Mittal, started a sweet shop named Lovely Sweets in Jalandhar in 1961 with a loan of Rs 500 from a friend. Baldev Raj made Motichoor laddus, which became popular in Punjab, and by 1969, he had opened three shops. Today, the Mittal family has over ten sweet stores in Jalandhar and the surrounding areas and has also expanded into the bakery business.

In 1996, the Mittal family also acquired a Maruti dealership, and Lovely Auto now has over 25 stores in and around Jalandhar. Later, the family established Lovely Professional University with the aim of contributing to society. In 1999, the family launched the International Institute of Management Studies, which was registered with Punjab Technical University (PTU).

