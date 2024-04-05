Meet man, divorce cost him over Rs 253600 crore, has bought Rs 7500000000 mansion, owns Rs 1976 crore Indian…

The billionaire has bought a new Rs 750 crore mansion Florida's ‘Billionaire Bunker’

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, was once the richest man in the world and as per Forbes, he is now at 3rd spot with a net worth of Rs 1651626 crore. Often in the news for his business deals, innovation and philanthropy, Jeff Bezos is currently trending on social media platforms for his luxury real estate shopping spree. As per a report by Bloomberg, the billionaire has bought a new Rs 750 crore mansion Florida's ‘Billionaire Bunker’. After the latest purchase, Jeff Bezos owns Rs 1976 crore Indian Creek Island mansions.

To recall, last year Jeff Bezos bought a property in that area for Rs 567 crore followed by a Rs 658 crore deal for another mansion in October. The latest purchase of the billionaire is a six-bedroom mansion that spans 12,135 square feet. It is situated at a waterfront location. It also gets an outdoor pool and a sprawling front lawn.

The location where Jeff Bezos has invested in real estate is called Indian Creek Island. Renowned as ‘Billionaire Bunker’, the place is an 300-acre man-made barrier island that is located in Biscayne Bay off the coast of Miami. Many prominent figures including Ivanka Trump, David Guetta, Tom Brady, Ken Griffin and others have a mansion there.

Jeff Bezon lost a significant amount of his wealth during his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. After her divorce from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott received Amazon stock worth Rs 253600 crore while her former husband retained 75% of the couple's Amazon stock.