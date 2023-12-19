Headlines

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called 'Third Mumbai'; know when and where

Gyanvapi Mosque Dispute: Big setback to Muslim side, Allahabad HC dismisses all five pleas challenging survey

Business

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani's…

Harsh Jain is son of Indian businessman Anand Jain who is regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s brother due to their long friendship that started during their schooling days.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

IPL 2024 is one of the most talked about topics across the cricket community around the globe. After a heartbreaking loss at the ICC World Cup 2023 final, India’s cricket fans are gearing up to see few of the biggest superstars of the game including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Shamra and others competing against each other in the IPL 2024. When talking about IPL or the Indian cricketing stars, you should not forget the name of Harsh Jain. For those who are unaware, Harsh Jain is the co-founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that every cricket fan must be aware of. Among the few richest young billionaires, Harsh Jain is one of the founders of fantasy sports platform Dream 11, which is the first Indian fantasy sport company to become a unicorn.

Dream 11 is one the leaders in the Indian fantasy sports platforms and it has also sponsored the Indian cricket team at a base price of Rs 358 crore. The brand also got some of the most famous Indian cricketers as their brand ambassador. MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, and other cricketers have endorsed the Dream 11.

Harsh Jain is son of Indian businessman Anand Jain who is regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s brother due to their long friendship that started during their schooling days. Just like Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Anand Jain’s son Harsh Jain has made a name for himself in the business world.

Harsh Jain and his friend Bhavit Sheth founded Dream 11 in 2008 and now the company is worth more than Rs 65000 crore. Jain is an avid sports enthusiast with interest in technology and gaming. The founders of Dream 11 got an idea about launching a new fantasy gaming app in 2008 after the beginning of IPL. In the Initial days, the concept of Dream 11 faced many hardships but eventually it turned out to be a startup with several records under its name.

