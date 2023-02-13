Search icon
Meet Kanika Tekriwal, cancer survivor, whose net worth is over Rs 400 crore, owns 10 private jets

Kanika Tekriwal, 33, defied cancer to launch her own aviation-based startup JetSetGo and now she is the proud owner of 10 private jets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Kanika Tekriwal

Kanika Tekriwal, the CEO of JetSetGo, is one of the richest Indian women with a net worth of around Rs 420. JetSetGo is a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

Kanika Tekriwal, 33, defied cancer to launch her own aviation-based startup and now she is the proud owner of 10 private jets.

JetSetGo is first aircraft leasing organization in India and the company handles around 1,00,000 fliers. JetSetGo had already operated 6,000 flights.

Born in a Marwari family, Kanika Tekriwal founded JetsetGo in 2012. She went to Lawrence School, Lovedale for schooling and has also studied at Bhopal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School. Kanika has graduated from Coventry University.

Kanika Tekriwal is self made richest woman in Hurun Rich List. She was diagnosed with cancer in her early 20s. Kanika is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Kanika has won several awards and honours for her business skills, including National Entrepreneurship Award by Government of India and Young Global Leaders by World Economic Forum. She was bestowed the title of the "The Sky Queen" by Entrepreneur.

Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
