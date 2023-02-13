Meet Kanika Tekriwal, cancer survivor, whose net worth is over Rs 400 crore, owns 10 private jets

Kanika Tekriwal

Kanika Tekriwal, the CEO of JetSetGo, is one of the richest Indian women with a net worth of around Rs 420. JetSetGo is a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

Kanika Tekriwal, 33, defied cancer to launch her own aviation-based startup and now she is the proud owner of 10 private jets.

JetSetGo is first aircraft leasing organization in India and the company handles around 1,00,000 fliers. JetSetGo had already operated 6,000 flights.

Born in a Marwari family, Kanika Tekriwal founded JetsetGo in 2012. She went to Lawrence School, Lovedale for schooling and has also studied at Bhopal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School. Kanika has graduated from Coventry University.

Kanika Tekriwal is self made richest woman in Hurun Rich List. She was diagnosed with cancer in her early 20s. Kanika is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman.

Kanika has won several awards and honours for her business skills, including National Entrepreneurship Award by Government of India and Young Global Leaders by World Economic Forum. She was bestowed the title of the "The Sky Queen" by Entrepreneur.