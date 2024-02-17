Meet Indian man who owns house worth Rs 1649 crore, not a relative of Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

This Indian businessman bought a house valued at a staggering Rs 1649 crore. Know details here.

Indian business giant Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika recently bought one of the world's most expensive houses. They named the villa, Vari, after their daughters Vasundhra and Ridi. Villa Vari was previously owned by Greek businesswoman, socialite, and heiress to the Onassis fortune, Christina Onassis.

The ultra-luxurious villa is valued at a staggering Rs 1649 crore approximately, as per TOI. Villa Vari is believed to be one of the world's top 10 most expensive houses.

The villa spread across 40,000 square meters in the Canton of Vaud in the Swiss village of Gingins. The interior of the massive house is done by Jeffrey Wilkes, who is known for his work on various projects such as Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, and the Leela Hotels.

The house is a blend of the couple's Indian roots, yet a touch of a cosmopolitan lifestyle. It is a luxurious yet quiet and peaceful house.

Pankaj Oswali is the son of industrialist Abhay Kumar Oswal. He tied the knot with Radhika Oswal and the couple have two daughters. The Oswals have an estimated net worth of Rs 247,000 crore.

The Oswals' business ventures spread across the various fields. Pankaj Oswal is the chairman and sole founder of Burrup Holdings Limited.