Meet Indian genius, who launched her own business at 16, her company is now worth Rs...

We all must have heard the saying, 'Age is just a number' but only a few can achieve remarkable height at a tender age and prove the saying right. Pranjali Awasthi is one among those few who proved that possibilities are limitless.

Pranjali Awasthi began her startup when she was mere 16 years old and today, her company is worth Rs 100 crore. A 16-year-old Indian girl named Pranjali Awasthi has taken the technology industry by storm with her AI startup, Delv. AI. Pranjali saw the Artificial Intelligence technology as a big opportunity and grabbed it with both hands.

Pranjali Awasthi at the Miami Tech Week event in America said, “I started my business in January 2022 and managed to get an investment of around Rs 3.7 crore.

Delv.AI aims to help teachers and people quickly find the ever-expanding Internet resources and specific information available around the world. Pranjali's company Delv.AI has received funding of Rs 3.7 crore for this business model. Currently, the total assets of the company are about Rs 100 crore.

At just 16 years of age, Pranjali has employed 10 people in her company. Leading her team, she handles multiple fronts at Delv.AI, from coding to operations and customer service.

Establishing a company worth Rs 100 crore at the age of 16 is no joke. Pranjali has been very fond of technology since childhood. Her father has been a major influence behind her love for technology as he would teach her about computer science at an early age. Pranjali started computer programming when she was only 7 years old.

At the age of just 13, Pranjali Awasthi reached Florida International University for an internship. There Pranjali worked on machine learning projects. During this period, Pranjali did a lot of research on data and from there he realised how the problems could be solved through AI.

Pranjali's learnings and her experience in Florida helped motivate her to lay the foundation of Delv.AI.