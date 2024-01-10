Meet India's youngest entrepreneur who at 13 began his company, which now earns Rs 100 crore, his net worth is...

Tilak Mehta's inspiring journey from a 13-year-old visionary to a successful entrepreneur exemplifies innovation, resilience, determination, and audacity, and proves that age is just a number.

Age is just a number. This popular proverb was proved right yet again by a teenager who started his own company at a tender age when kids normally focus on their studies and marks.

We are talking about Tilak Mehta, who had achieved an amazing feat at the age of 13.The idea was first birthed in him when he visited his uncle's house and after returning, he realised that he had left his books at his place, but he needed them immediately to study for the upcoming exams. Embroiled in a dilemma, he requested various agencies for same-day delivery of his parcel. But these services were either too expensive or a same day delivery was unavailable.

This incident compelled him to think of ways a person, who does not have any other means, is able to get their parcel at the earliest during emergencies. This inspired him to start a company that offers delivery services within the city on the same day with the name - 'Paper n parcels'.

Concerned about the cost-effectiveness of this service, the young entrepreneur took inspiration from Mumbai's dabbawalas, who are the fastest delivery individuals, available at a low price. With the initial financial support of his father, he collaborated with the dabbawalas to deliver parcels within the city at a cheaper cost.

Thereafter, he began the online platform that helps businesses with their shipping and logistics in 2018. With unflinching efforts and dedication, he elevated the company to new heights and now the company records a turnover of over Rs 100 crore. His company has over 200 direct employees and 300 Dabbawalas, collectively managing over 1200 deliveries daily. His business not only generates profit but also nurtures empowerment. Tilak's net worth has reached over Rs 65 crore as of 2021, making his monthly income a staggering Rs 2 crore.

Thus, Tilak Mehta's inspiring journey from a 13-year-old visionary to a successful entrepreneur exemplifies innovation, resilience, determination, and audacity, and proves that age is just a number.