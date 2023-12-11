Meet India's highest-paid CEO of company worth Rs 93,400 crore; know his salary

Thierry Delaporte is also the highest-paid IT CEO in India in FY23, with a staggering salary package. Here is all you need to know about him.

There has been a notion that IT jobs offer the highest salaries in the world and India, and this was proved right yet again. Thierry Delaporte, CEO of Wipro, one of the biggest tech companies in India, has emerged as the highest-paid CEO in India in FY23, as per his salary listed in the company filings.

Thierry Delaporte is also the highest-paid CEO in the Indian IT sector, with a whopping salary higher than the salaries of HCL Technologies and TCS executives. As per company filings, Delaporte drew a salary of over Rs 82.4 crore in FY23. Along with the post of Chief Executive Officer, Delaporte is also the Managing Director of the IT firm, valued at over ₹93,400 crore, with over 250000 employees across six continents.

Delaporte, aged 56, was born in France and has vast knowledge and three decades of experience in the global IT sector.

Before being Wipro CEO, he held the post of Chief Operating Officer in Capgemini, where he worked for 25 years. In an interview with Forbes, he said he moved from his company of 25 years to do something new. He also took a sabbatical and went on a transatlantic trip with his wife.

He was appointed as the CEO and MD of Wipro in July 2020, and has held the position since.

He also co-founded a non-profit aiming for the professional and social integration of young adults battling extreme poverty. He is also an independent director of Saint-Gobain.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in economy and finance from SciencesPo Paris, and a Master of Laws from the Sorbonne University.

In the list of highest-paid CEOs in India, Delaporte was followed by Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, with a salary package of ₹56.45 crore. Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani with salary of ₹30 crore, and former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath with a salary of over ₹29 crore in FY23.







