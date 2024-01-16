Meet IIT-IIM alumnus who manages finances of Ratan Tata's Rs 1200000 crore company

He joined the Tata Group in July 2017 and has worked with several business groups both Indian and global.

Tata Group is one of the most successful conglomerates in India. Under the group, there are several companies from salt to software. The group was once led by billionaire businessman Rata Tata as chairman. The group needs brilliant minds to lead in the competitive market. One such person who manages the finances of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, is Saurabh Agrawal. He is the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Sons Private Limited (Tata Sons). He is an IIT-IIM alumnus and joined the Tata Group in July 2017. Before this, he was the Head of Strategy of the Aditya Birla Group.

The 54-year-old was also an investment banker and has over two decades of rich experience in strategy and capital markets. He started his career in 1995. Before Birla Group, he was head of the corporate finance unit of Standard Chartered Bank in India and South Asia, and the head of the investment banking division in DSP Merrill Lynch. He now manages finance of Rs 1200000 crore Tata Sons.

In 2022-23, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was USD 150 billion (Rs 12 trillion). There are 29 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of USD 300 billion (Rs 24 trillion) as on July 31, 2023. He holds a graduate degree in chemical engineering from IIT Roorkee. He also has a post-graduate management degree from IIM Calcutta. He was the second-highest-paid executive at Tata Sons in FY2022-23 as an Executive Director and Group CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of Tata Sons.

He received a total remuneration of Rs 27.82 crore in FY23. This included Rs 5.56 crore in Gross Salary, Rs 22 crore in Commission, and Rs 26 lakh as Others. Agrawal will take home Rs 1.82 crore more than his annual compensation of Rs 26 crore last year. Agrawal has helped various large Indian and global corporations on capital markets as well as mergers and acquisitions. He has worked with several business groups both Indian and global.