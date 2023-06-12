Meet IIT grad, who wanted to be a cricketer, CEO of Rs 13,38,65,85 crore company, earns Rs 44 lakh daily, net worth is..

India has now become one of the fastest developing economies in the world and there are many Indians who have played an important role in making India a global power. One such person is Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has become a source of inspiration for the youth in today's era. There is no denying the fact that Sundar Pichai has now become an ideal for everyone working in the IT sector.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was born on June 10, 1972 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. His mother Lakshmi was a stenographer and his father Raghunath Pichai was an electrical engineer in the British conglomerate GEC.

Sundar Pichai did his schooling from Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Ashok Nagar and BTech from IIT Kharagpur. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering. After completing his Btech from IIT, Sundar Pichai went to Stanford University for further studies and then completed his MBA also from Wharton School.

Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 and initially worked with a small team on Google's search bar. After this, he also worked on the development of many other products of Google, including Gmail and Google Maps. Sundar Pichai was appointed Google CEO in 2015.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is also fond of watching and playing cricket. Sundar Pichai was interested in cricket as a child and was also the captain of his school cricket team in Chennai. According to reports, under the captaincy of Sundar Pichai, his team also won many tournaments. Sundar Pichai is a big fan of Sunil Gavaskar and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Sundar Pichai does not like T20 format much. Google CEO Sundar Pichai had once said in an interview that he wanted to become a cricketer.

The net worth of Sundar Pichai is Rs 5300 crore, as per IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2022.