Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

Headlines

Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

DNA TV Show: Why airlines do not allow passengers to deplane during tarmac delays

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Delhi: Water supply to be affected for several hours on Jan 18, 19; check list of affected areas

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match

5 oldest mammals in the world

Ali Abbas Zafar films ranked from best to worst

Health benefits of beans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Love Is Blind! Punjab Man Disguises Himself As His Girlfriend To Write Exam On Behalf of Her

Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Corona Virus Update: Three fresh COVID Deaths Reported In Country, Active Tally At 630

In pics: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prashanth Neel stun in Salaar success bash in Bengaluru

Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

'How can you not...': Prabhas fans troll makers of Maruthi's The Raja Saab for misspelling his name in first poster

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

He was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Textile Technology from IIT Delhi.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates often get high salary package job offers from big corporate companies. They get hired during their last year of college. They study hard to crack the JEE exam to get a seat in prestigious institutes for pursuing engineering. However, there are many examples of IITians who dropped out of their IIT college to pursue a different career or to start their venture. One such person who co-founded his company is Shashvat Nakrani. He is the co-founder BharatPe payment app and is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. He started the venture with Ashneer Grover in 2018. He is an IIT Delhi dropped out who left college in his third year. He was 19 years old when he co-founded BharatPe.

In 2021, he became the youngest person to feature in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. At the time, he was 23. Nakrani was among the 13 other self-made billionaires born in the 90s. Hurun India Rich List is a ranking of individuals with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. BharatPe had last raised USD 370 million in funding in 2021 at a valuation of USD 2.9 billion. 

He was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Textile Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi). Nakrani identified a large gap in the market, the presence of a payment gateway that was accessible to merchants that did not cut into their margins. To develop a payment gateway that fulfilled these requirements, he made use of the interoperability feature of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). This is how ‘BharatPe’ came into existence.

READ | Meet man whose company was once of Rs 183000 crore, it's now worth Rs 8290 crore due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who quit high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer, her AIR was...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

Meet woman who donated her land worth Rs 7 crore for government school expansion, she is from...

When and where to watch 75th Emmy Awards live in India

Meet IIT dropout who co-founded $ 2.9 billion company at 19 with Ashneer Grover, became youngest person to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE