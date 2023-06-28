Meet husband, wife who built healthcare company after facing personal health issues

In January 2022, the company raised $2.2 million in a funding round, led by Fireside Ventures.

There are many brands in the market which were developed after their founders faced real-life experiences. They built their companies to resolve real-life problems, hoping others also faced them. In this article, we will tell you about one such couple who faced personal health issues and started their company. They are Saloni Anand and her husband Altaf Saiyed.

The duo set up Traya, a holistic hair care platform, after they struggled with Altaf’s hair loss and other issues. They realised that hair loss is not just about water quality, pollution, and chemical treatments but also due to underlying health conditions.

The couple launched Traya in 2019. They started their journey while exploring the Ayurveda market, understanding hair problems at the roots. In January 2022, the company raised $2.2 million in a funding round, led by Fireside Ventures.

Who is Saloni Anand? She is a techie-turned-marketeer. She met Altaf in Hyderabad and they got married in 2017. Before her own company, Saloni worked for healthcare firm Castlight for three years, post which she got an MBA in marketing. She also headed a SaaS product startup, Upshot.ai, for three years. The 33-year-old completed her bachelor's degree in computer engineering (B.tech) from 2007-11. After that, she pursued MBA from IBS Hyderabad (2013 - 2015).

Before Traya, Altaf ran his food delivery start-up built2cook (later rebranded to Hav Gourmet). He is an alumnus of Stanford University Graduate School of Business wherein in completed an MBA from 2012-14. He also holds a bachelor's degree in science (BSc Hons) in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Glasgow (2002 - 2006).

