Meet high school dropout who earns almost Rs 20 lakh per day, here’s how

This man, now a billionaire, did not finish school. His grades were so low that he was not allowed to sit for Class 10th Board Exams.

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

India has no dearth of success stories. While there are many IIT and IIM alumnus who rule the corporate world, there are also many school and college dropouts who have made it big. One of the prime examples of self-made businessmen is Nikhil Kamath, a high school dropout whose surprising rise made him India’s youngest billionaire. 

Nikhil Kamath did not finish school. His grades were so low that he was not allowed to sit for Class 10th Board Exams. Instead of getting bogged down, he decided to pursue business from an early age. He started his career selling cell phones at just 14 years old. He then worked at a call centre for a relatively low salary of Rs 8,000 per month. In comparison, he took home close to Rs 20 lakh per day in the financial year 2022-23. 

In 2010, Nikhil Kamath came up with the idea to create a financial services firm that became an alternate platform for traders. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother Nithin Kamath. In just three years, the company clocked a net profit of more than Rs 2,000 crore. Zerodha reached a valuation of $3.2 billion or Rs 30,000 crore in 2023. 

Nikhil Kamath’s annual remuneration this year stood at Rs 72 crore. This means he took home around Rs 19.72 lakh per day. His brother Nithin Kamath commanded the same remuneration and their combined salary with other compensation was pegged at Rs 195.4 crore. His monthly payout was Rs 6 crore. Nikhil Kamath’s net worth is estimated at Rs 9,150 crore ($1.1 billion).

