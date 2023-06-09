Meet Google's India rival whom ChatGPT CEO met; not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, net worth is...

This man's name is Rohan Verma who is the Executive Director and CTO of a company that is Google's rival. (File)

ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, who was in India recently, met his college friend Rohan Verma, a successful entrepreneur himself. The duo were 'dorm-mates' at Stanford University.

Verma is the executive director of MapmyIndia, which is a rival of Google Maps in India. Verma tweeted his photograph with Sam Altman. He called him his friend.

“Special to meet Sam Altman. Of course he is a phenom, and the CEO of OpenAI and so much more. But for me, he is also my friend and dorm-mate from freshman year at Stanford. Excited to see what you’re doing Sam and will do for the world, the positive impact and humanity you bring to tech and society. Enjoy the rest of your India trip and the world tour," he said.

Altman, 38, revolutionised the world with his product that can create articles and poems within seconds. It can also write essays and conversations.

Microsoft has pumped in billions of dollars to support ChatGPT and Altman's company Open AI.

Verma is the Executive Director and CTO of MapmyIndia who leads product, technology and marketing at MapmyIndia. He created the company in 2004 when he was just 19. It is India's first interactive mapping portal. His parents had been building the digital map data repository of India since the 1990s.

"Rohan has been leading MapmyIndia in bringing best in class cutting edge technologies to the Indian geospatial industry, including the first All India GPS Navigation system, Advanced Maps that can power safer and self-driving cars, powerful GPS based IoT devices, valuable location-enabled Enterprise SaaS and delightful and useful location-based Consumer Apps, and map APIs and location engines that can empower the whole ecosystem of Smart City administrators, government agencies, enterprises, app developers and consumers," his company wrote about him.

He did Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He was awarded the President's Award for Academic Excellence. He later completed his MBA from London Business School.

He likes travelling, dancing and sports. He is married to Namrata. They have a son. He lives in New Delhi.

His company's market capitalization is Rs 6257 crore.

Rakesh and Rashmi Verma started creating digital maps around two decades ago. They are Rohan's parents.

In 2021, the company brought an IPO which catapulted their net worth to Rs 4400 crore.