Meet Gaurav Teotia, IIT, IIM topper who built Rs 116 crore cloth-washing firm, used to work as radar scientist for DRDO

Gaurav Teotia worked for DRDO for 17 months. He then joined IIM Ahmedabad. (File)

Gaurav Teotia is the co-founder of Tumbledry, a company that offers laundry and dry-cleaning service. It started functioning just four years ago and has a presence in over 180 cities across the nation. The company's number of stores will reach over 600 in the near future. It logged a revenue of Rs 116 crore last financial year. All this has been achieved under the leadership of CEO Teotia, who graduated from IIT Dhanbad and IIM Ahmedabad. Who is Gaurav Teotia?

The company began in 2019. It logged a revenue of Rs 6.5 crore in the financial year 2019-2020. In 2021-2022, the company scored Rs 24.3 crore. Last year, they scored a revenue of Rs 116 crore, reported CEO Insights.This was a growth of 377 percent.

Gaurav Teotia did B Tech in Electronics Engineering from IIT Dhanbad. He later did an MBA from India's top business school, IIM Ahmedabad. Before launching his management career, he worked as a defense scientist in 2009. He used to work on radars.

After his MBA, he worked as a management trainee for Airtel. In 2016, he joined Lava, where he met his co-founder Gaurav Nigam and Navin Chawla.

He was ranked 5 in IIM Ahmedabad. He is a triple Gold medalist at IIT Dhanbad.

He worked at DRDO for 17 months where he developed the SAR radar algorithm.

He told the website how he came across the idea to run a laundry business. He said his co-founders were travelling in South East Asia when they noticed a booming laundry market there. They saw a gap in India -- there was no organised laundry sector in the country. In 2018, they agreed to bring such a company to India.

They opened their first store in Noida.

The company is projecting a revenue of Rs 225 crore for the financial year 2023-2024. It also plans 500 new stores.