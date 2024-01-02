Headlines

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 23300 crore net worth, she leads Rs 82492 crore company as...

Under her leadership, the company has emerged as a forerunner of integrated healthcare.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Apollo Hospitals
Many Indian businessmen founded their companies from scratch and turned them into billion-dollar empires. They later handed over the reign to the next generation. One such who is now helping her father run his company is Suneeta Reddy. She is the managing director of Apollo Hospitals and the daughter of cardiologist Prathap Reddy who founded Apollo Hospitals Enterprise in 1983.

Her father is the chairman of the company, which he founded after returning from the US. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of Rs Rs 23300 crore as of January 1, 2024. Her daughter Suneeta started working with the hospital in 1989. Under her leadership, it has emerged as a forerunner of integrated healthcare. Apollo Hospitals has a market capitalisation of Rs 82492 crore as of Monday. 

Suneeta holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations, Economics and Marketing from Stella Maris College in Chennai. She later did her Diploma in Financial Management from the Institute of Financial Management and Research, Chennai. She has completed the Owner / President Management Program at Harvard Business School (HBS), US. An avid fitness enthusiast. Suneeta has an honorary doctorate in Life Sciences from Sage University, Indore. She is very mindful about healthy living and following a balanced diet. 

She has been the Chair of the CII Healthcare Council for several years. In her career, she has also overseen several Greenfield and Brownfield projects. Suneeta is a member of the Harvard Business School India Advisory Board (IAB) and the Harvard Medical School Advisory Board.

READ | Meet IIT alumnus who leads Rs 221000 crore govt company as chairman, MD

