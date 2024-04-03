Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actress refused to be a part of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan because she couldn't...

India's highest-paid singer sang only 2 film songs, still charged 100 times as much as Lata, Rafi; moved to Pakistan

Meet couple, once rejected from Shark Tank India, built Rs 300 crore company, their business is…

The Ultimate Guide to Wealth Management in 2024

Not Sridevi, makers wanted to make English Vinglish in Hindi with this actress, Boney Kapoor convinced them saying...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's highest-paid singer sang only 2 film songs, still charged 100 times as much as Lata, Rafi; moved to Pakistan

The Ultimate Guide to Wealth Management in 2024

Not Sridevi, makers wanted to make English Vinglish in Hindi with this actress, Boney Kapoor convinced them saying...

Foods to avoid with high blood pressure

7 easy breakfast recipes using besan

Vegetarian foods that help gain muscle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

India's highest-paid singer sang only 2 film songs, still charged 100 times as much as Lata, Rafi; moved to Pakistan

This actress refused to be a part of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan because she couldn't...

Not Sridevi, makers wanted to make English Vinglish in Hindi with this actress, Boney Kapoor convinced them saying...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet couple, once rejected from Shark Tank India, built Rs 300 crore company, their business is…

The founders Nidhi Gupta and Anuj Bhagat's passion and commitment to providing top-notch products and services have been instrumental in the company's success.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 06:57 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: YouTube/Shark Tank India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shades of Spring is an acclaimed flower delivery startup based in India, which was founded in 2019 by Nidhi Gupta and Anuj Bhagat. The company has carved out a niche for itself in the market by offering fresh flowers through a unique subscription service. The founders Nidhi Gupta and Anuj Bhagat's passion and commitment to providing top-notch products and services have been instrumental in the company's success. Shades of Spring offers a DIY subscription box of farm-fresh flowers that are delivered to customers' doorsteps within 48-72 hours of being harvested. The flowers are guaranteed to remain fresh for 7 days, and the company offers a vast selection of over 500 different flower varieties to choose from.

The founders earned Rs 50 lakh in revenue during their first year of business, with a gross margin of 29%. However, the company's revenue has risen significantly since then, reaching Rs 9 crore in fiscal year 2021–22. Subscription boxes and bouquets account for 20% and 40% of the company's revenue, respectively.

Shades of Spring has gained recognition in the industry for its innovative products and services, and the company's valuation is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. The founders even pitched their idea on the popular TV show Shark Tank India, where they sought an investment of Rs 3 crore in exchange for 1% equity. Although the judges were impressed with the business model, they were skeptical about the high valuation and ultimately did not invest.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning actress, passes away at 97

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Citadel: Honey Bunny's action is ‘very different’ from what audience has seen

Extreme heat likely in April-June: IMD says these states expected to face worst impact

PepsiCo India plans to invest Rs 1266 crore, will set up new flavour manufacturing facility in…

Meet woman who left IIT, joined Bollywood, then quit acting at peak of her career to join Google as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement