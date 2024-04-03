Meet couple, once rejected from Shark Tank India, built Rs 300 crore company, their business is…

Shades of Spring is an acclaimed flower delivery startup based in India, which was founded in 2019 by Nidhi Gupta and Anuj Bhagat. The company has carved out a niche for itself in the market by offering fresh flowers through a unique subscription service. The founders Nidhi Gupta and Anuj Bhagat's passion and commitment to providing top-notch products and services have been instrumental in the company's success. Shades of Spring offers a DIY subscription box of farm-fresh flowers that are delivered to customers' doorsteps within 48-72 hours of being harvested. The flowers are guaranteed to remain fresh for 7 days, and the company offers a vast selection of over 500 different flower varieties to choose from.

The founders earned Rs 50 lakh in revenue during their first year of business, with a gross margin of 29%. However, the company's revenue has risen significantly since then, reaching Rs 9 crore in fiscal year 2021–22. Subscription boxes and bouquets account for 20% and 40% of the company's revenue, respectively.

Shades of Spring has gained recognition in the industry for its innovative products and services, and the company's valuation is estimated to be around Rs 300 crore. The founders even pitched their idea on the popular TV show Shark Tank India, where they sought an investment of Rs 3 crore in exchange for 1% equity. Although the judges were impressed with the business model, they were skeptical about the high valuation and ultimately did not invest.