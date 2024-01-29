Meet brothers who began business with Rs 5000 after schooling; now own Rs 12000 crore company, became India's richest...

Despite having no formal college education, they scaled a modest small business to build a successful business with a whopping turnover.

Success can be achieved through any means, through any profession, if you dare to dream big. One such inspiring story is of B Soundararajan and GB Sundararajan, two of India's richest poultry farmers. The brothers began their poultry business in 1984 with a modest investment of Rs 5000. Their first poultry farm was in Udumalaipettai, about 72 km from Coimbatore. After four decades, they have built India's largest poultry business with an annual turnover of Rs 12000 crore.

Their company, Suguna Foods, works with 40000 farmers from more than 15000 villages in 18 states. B Soundararajan is the chairman of the behemoth. While his son Vignesh is the managing director of the firm.

Suguna Foods gets the maximum of its revenue from the southern and eastern parts of the country. It is a market leader in broiler chicken and eggs in the sector.

After finishing school Soundararajan started by growing vegetables. After he couldn't make profit from the venture, he started working for an agriculture pump company in Hyderabad. He later returned to join his brother's business.

Their initial business was to sell chicken to farmers. They learnt from the farmers the challenges of growing chicken.

They then thought of hiring farmers for contract farming, a new concept in India. They started this model with just three farmers in 1990. They provided farmers resources they needed to raise chickens. The farmers would then deliver them grown birds in return for money.

Over the next 7 years, 40 farmers joined them. Their turnover at that time reached Rs 7 crore. Suguna Chicken soon became a popular name in Tamil Nadu.

The company later started to provide these farmers with technical expertise to grow produce healthily. The company also pays a minimum growing charge in case of poor performance to farmers.

The farming business contributes to over 80 per cent of their business. These products are sold to markets that sell meat and eggs. The company also produces animal feeds.

They managed to expand their business despite having no business background or education. In FY 2021, their turnover was Rs 9,155.04 crore. In FY 2020, their turnover was Rs 8739 crore. In FY 2021, their profit was Rs 358.89 crore. Last year, the company had a staggering turnover of Rs 12,000 crore.