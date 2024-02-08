Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, her husband has Rs 450 crore salary, she is married to Indian genius…

Anupama Nadella is daughter of an IAS officer. Her father was reportedly an IAS batchmate of Satya Nadella’s father. Despite being married to one of the most famous business figures in the world, she manages to keep a low profile.

Satya Nadella is one of the most popular Indian origin CEOs across the globe. He is currently leading Microsoft, one of the biggest tech companies in the world. With a special attention towards the growing Indian market and aiming to help Indian developers build AI products, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is now trending all over social media platforms While Satya Nadella has been in the limelight for a very long time, not many know about his wife for whom he gave up his green card. Satya Nadella got married to Anupama Nadella in the same year he joined Microsoft.

When Satya Nadella married Anupama Nadella, Satya Nadella was already a permanent resident of the US. Despite Satya being a green card holder, Anupama’s visa application was rejected by the US and the couple only be together for a short time with tourist visa. To make it easier for Anupama to travel to the US, Satya Nadella gave up his green card and acquired a H-1B visa to get through the immigration complexities.

Anupama, who is also known as Anu, was reportedly born in New Delhi as a daughter of IAS officer KR Venugopal. She pursued her education in Hyderabad and she is an architecture graduate from Manipal University. Although her husband is known for his job and skills, she preferred to be a homemaker and reportedly gave up her professional career to dedicate herself to bringing up the children.

Anupama and Satya Nadella gave birth to three kids but the couple suffered a setback with the death of their 26-year-old son Zain in 2022. Since her son was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Anupama has been closely associated with Seattle Children's Hospital, doing her bit to improve children’s health.

She reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to aid the livelihood of farmers and women in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district. Anupama also reportedly donated Rs 2 crore to the PM relief fund in India during the Covid-19 outbreak. In FY 2021-2022, Satya Nadella's yearly compensation was 54.9 million dollars. He earned around 49 million dollars a year before which translates to Rs 450 crore. Satya Nadella's net worth is Rs 6200 crore.