Meet Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s brother-in-law, a Tata scholar, he used to work for Indian cricket team’s…

Dattaraj Salgaocar is married to Dhirubhai Ambani’s youngest daughter Dipti Salgaocar. He is the brother-in-law of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani belong to the richest family in India. While Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of Rs 971933 crore, his brother Anil Ambani is on the rise again after declaring bankruptcy before a UK court in February 2020. The members of the Ambani family are often in the news for their business deals, extravagant lifestyle and philanthropy. However, there's a member of the family that has made it big but tries to stay away from the media limelight. The man we are talking about is Dattaraj Salgaocar, who is also known as Raj Salgaocar. He is the brother-in-law of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. Dattaraj Salgaocar is married to Dhirubhai Ambani’s youngest daughter Dipti Salgaocar.

A qualified production engineer from VJTI, Bombay University, and MBA (Finance) from the acclaimed Wharton Business School, Dattaraj Salgaocar has a brilliant academic record being a Wadia scholar in college and Tata scholar for higher studies. An avid wildlife lover and photographer, Dattaraj Salgaocar is passionate about sports and has served as the president of the Goa Cricket Association and on the Board of BCCI.

Dattaraj Salgaocar is chairman of VM Salgaocar Corporation which is involved in real estate, education and financial investments. Dattaraj Salgaocar is said to be instrumental in the group’s diversification into hospitality and related fields. Based in Goa, Salgaocar heads the Board of Trustees of one of the most prestigious schools in Goa, Sharada Mandir School in Panaji. He has been the President and headed key trade bodies like the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters’ Association.