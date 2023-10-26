Headlines

Meet Aditya Singh who got 75% in Class 10, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, COVID helped him in...

Aditya Singh has not only set a new record for NIT-Warangal but his job offer is also better than IIT-H when it comes to highest-paying placement offers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Aditya Singh, a Computer Science MTech final-year student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has created history by securing a record-breaking job offer of Rs 88 lakh per annum. Aditya Singh has not only set a new record for NIT-W but his job offer is also better than IIT-H when it comes to highest-paying placement offers. Aditya Singh faced many rejections before he succeeded in landing this job opportunity at a Bengaluru-based company.

According to Aditya Singh, he underwent three rounds of interviews and was the only candidate who got selected for this job. Aditya Singh was not a very bright student as he secured only 75% in Class 10. But he decided to improve himself after scoring comparatively low marks in Class 10 and worked hard to get 96% in Class 12. Aditya Singh then went to NIT-Warangal to pursued an MTech in Computer Science.

Aditya’s brother studied at IIIT Allahabad student and he helped Aditya improve his coding skills during COVID-19 lockdown. Aditya’s father is a lawyer. Aditya said that he is lucky that an opportunity came to the campus and decided to appear in the placement round of the company.

The Rs 88 lakh package which the company offered to Aditya even left him stunned as he had aimed for and would have been happy with an offer of around Rs 20-30 lakh per annum in line with the standard offers at NIT-W.

