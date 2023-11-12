Headlines

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Uttarakhand: Under construction tunnel collapses, 40 workers feared trapped

PM Modi reaches Himachal's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with security forces

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Meet man with net worth Rs 15000 crore who has a new rival in Mukesh Ambani, his business model...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man takes bull on unusual bike ride, viral video turns heads

Viral video: Man's hair-raising face-off with king cobra shakes Instagram

IND Vs NED: 5 records Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and co are set to break during ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Players who can spark bidding war between Dhoni's CSK & Rohit's MI

Biggest controversial moments in World Cricket history 

Diabetes Diet: 9 immune-boosting foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Lal Salaam teaser: Rajinikanth fights against those mixing religion and sports, fans say 'goosebumps guaranteed'

Tiger 3 public review: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi film is 'best action movie of all time', say viewers

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Khanzaadi for fighting with Mannara in front of Katrina Kaif, says 'mujhe maaf karde...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man with net worth Rs 15000 crore who has a new rival in Mukesh Ambani, his business model...

Mukesh Ambani recently entered the premium luxury mall space with the grand opening of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Business tycoon Atul Ruia is one of the pioneer of the segment in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Asia and India’s richest person, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani recently made one his biggest leaps in the retail sector with the launch of his ultra luxury mega-mall Jio World Plaza. The 7,50,000 square feet space will house some of the most luxurious brands from across the globe like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani and Balenciaga. The red carpet event of the mall in one of Mumbai’s most posh localities Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) was attended by A-list celebrities and Bollywood stars.

Around 30 minutes from Ambani’s Jio World Plaza stands the Phoenix Palladium, India's first premium luxury retail space, in Lower Parel. The luxury mall is one of the flagship establishments of Phoenix Mills, a listed real estate giant with a market cap of over Rs 36,000 crore. Now a major player in the mall, residential real estate and hotel segments, Phoenix Mills was a century old loss-making textile company until it saw a spectacular mill-to-mall transformation beginning in the 90s. The successful turnaround story was scripted by real estate maestro Atul Ruia. The Mumbai-based business tycoon entered the list of India’s billionaires in 2023. 

Ruia today commands a net worth of nearly Rs 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion). He saw massive value in the 33 lakh square feet mill that was ailing amid rising costs of production and labour problems. Taking over the struggling family business in 1994, Ruia redeveloped the Phoenix Mills into Mumbai’s most sought after retail space. He opened a five-star luxury hotel in the compound in 2007. Phoenix Mills today runs 8 malls across 6 cities in the country, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru. Its business interests also include St Regis Mumbai and Courtyard Marriott Agra hotels. 

Atul Ruia retired as the Managing Director of Phoenix Mills and oversees the firm as Chairman. He went to the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania in the United States. His business model aims to create a world-class mixed use real estate company. This includes owning, developing and managing retail assets, developing and selling residential assets, developing, owning and leasing commercial assets, and owning and developing hospitality assets.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Android users may soon get a new chat-like message box in Gmail, here’s what it will do

Netherlands cricketer Logan Van Beek's desi-style welcome for mother, wife in India wins internet

Cramp comedy: Mohammad Rizwan's theatrical exit stirs laughter in 2023 World Cup England vs Pakistan match

Viral video: Man fearlessly grabs massive cobra with bare hands, internet reacts

Four killed as oil tanker hits car, pickup van near Gurugram on Delhi-Jaipur Highway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE