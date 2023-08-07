Headlines

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

Lilly Singh once used to work for minimum wage as a fast foot joint and became the highest paid woman on YouTube in just six years of starting out.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Born to Punjabi immigrants in Canada, Lilly Singh knew she had hit the big time when she received an invitation to mesmerise her fans in India. The 34-year-old is one of the richest YouTubers on the planet. She was named the highest paid woman on the platform back in 2016. 

Singh once used to work for minimum wage as a fast foot joint. She began her career as a YouTuber in 2010 and became globally famous under her pseudonym 'Superwoman'. 
Singh moved from Canada to Los Angeles in the US to expand her career. Her videos included motivational clips, vlogs on daily activities, skits and rants. 

Singh progressed to becoming a talk show host and featured in music videos. She did a world tour in 2015 covering Australia, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and India. The documentary of the tour became her first feature film. Lilly Singh is also a bestselling author. In 2019, she revealed on social media that she is bisexual. 

She is the first person of South Asian or Indian descent to become a US late-night talk show host. Lilly Singh lives in a lavish home in LA which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in an area of over 6,000 square feet. Her home extends three floors and has luxurious amenities like a personal swimming pool. It is reportedly worth a whopping $4.1 million.

Forbes has ranked her as the third and tenth highest earning YouTuber in the world in previous lists with earnings of $7.5 million and $10.5 million respectively. As per other reports from different outlets, Lilly Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million.

