Kerala-based ad agency announces menstrual leave days for its female employees

For women employed by its company, Kerala-based "Push 360" advertising agency has officially confirmed the right to menopause menstrual leave days. The company, which has worked on commercials with Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, and many other well-known actors, has announced that employees with menopause-related health issues will receive periodic leave.

"Push 360 is happy to announce menstrual day-offs to all our women colleagues right from today. As an equal opportunity provider, we believe that providing our women colleagues with day-offs from the workplace during their menstruation period would help them both physically and psychologically. All the women who are presently working at Push 360, as well as those who are destined to walk with us in the future, will be granted this privilege, like those implemented in all universities in Kerala. PUSH 360 allows them to take time off for issues relating to menopause too," CMD V A Shrikumar said on Friday.

V A Shrikumar continued, "I see this as a proud decision by Push 360, which has been in the advertising and branding business for over 30 years." The company, which has headquarters in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kerala, is notable for having worked in the nation's marketing industry for 30 years.

The leave will follow the menstrual leave model used in universities in Kerala. Every university in Kerala now offers menstrual leave. Keralan universities have declared menstrual leave with an extra two percent leave days privilege.

