Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Film actress Sambhavna Seth, BJP leader Usha Kol join AAP

Actress Sambhavna Seth and BJP leader Usha Kol have joined AAP after being inspired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's policies, Singh said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Film actress Sambhavna Seth, BJP leader Usha Kol join AAP
Photo: Zee Media Bureau

On Friday, Usha Kol, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, and actress Sambhavna Seth were welcomed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Party senior leaders including, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP national general secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, were present when they officially joined the party at Delhi's headquarters.

Impressed by the work done by CM Arvind Kejriwal, actress Seth and BJP leader Kol have decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said. After Seth and Kol joined, Pathak noted that the party will become stronger nationwide as it spreads throughout all the states.

Sambhavna Seth, a well-known actor in Bhojpuri films, commented on the occasion, and noted that the AAP government is doing excellent work in Delhi. She joined this party in an effort to help the populace. Sambhavna Seth is an actress who has appeared in more than 25 Hindi and 400 Bhojpuri movies.

READ | 'Wrestlers' fight not with PM Modi, Smriti Irani or BJP': Olympian Babita Phogat

These include well-known Bollywood movies like "36 China Town" and "Aashiqui Meri Teri." Seth has excelled in numerous dance competitions. She took part in two of the Bigg Boss seasons. Sambhavna Seth is still involved in social work. She generously assisted those in need during Corona.

"The people of our area are deprived of health and education, and I want to work in the field of education and health with the Aam Aadmi Party," declared Kol, who served as the vice president of the women's BJP branch in Madhya Pradesh.

In another story, scheduled meeting between Delhi LG V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was cancelled due to the ongoing dispute over governance matters. The weekly meeting was cancelled, according to representatives from the LG and CM offices, though they did not specify why.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you find the rose hidden among these snails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.