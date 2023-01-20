Film actress Sambhavna Seth, BJP leader Usha Kol join AAP

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

On Friday, Usha Kol, a BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh, and actress Sambhavna Seth were welcomed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Party senior leaders including, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP national general secretary (Organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, were present when they officially joined the party at Delhi's headquarters.

Impressed by the work done by CM Arvind Kejriwal, actress Seth and BJP leader Kol have decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party, Singh said. After Seth and Kol joined, Pathak noted that the party will become stronger nationwide as it spreads throughout all the states.

Sambhavna Seth, a well-known actor in Bhojpuri films, commented on the occasion, and noted that the AAP government is doing excellent work in Delhi. She joined this party in an effort to help the populace. Sambhavna Seth is an actress who has appeared in more than 25 Hindi and 400 Bhojpuri movies.

These include well-known Bollywood movies like "36 China Town" and "Aashiqui Meri Teri." Seth has excelled in numerous dance competitions. She took part in two of the Bigg Boss seasons. Sambhavna Seth is still involved in social work. She generously assisted those in need during Corona.

"The people of our area are deprived of health and education, and I want to work in the field of education and health with the Aam Aadmi Party," declared Kol, who served as the vice president of the women's BJP branch in Madhya Pradesh.

In another story, scheduled meeting between Delhi LG V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was cancelled due to the ongoing dispute over governance matters. The weekly meeting was cancelled, according to representatives from the LG and CM offices, though they did not specify why.