John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

Bollywood actor John Abraham paid Rs 70.83 crore for a 5,416 square foot bungalow in Mumbai's Khar neighborhood as well as the 7,722 square foot plot of land that it sits on. IndexTap.com was able to obtain property registration documents for the bungalow.The bungalow is situated on Khar's Linking Road, one of Mumbai's busiest shopping avenues and a neighborhood with several prestigious educational institutions.

Abraham registered the bungalow deal on December 27, 2023, after paying a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore. Due to space constraints, modern Bollywood stars in Mumbai are primarily interested in purchasing high-rise apartments. Conversely, the majority of the owners of horizontal properties, which take the shape of bungalows, are veteran performers.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also possesses a few Mumbai bungalows. Bachchan made headlines recently when he gave his daughter, Shweta Nanda, his Mumbai bungalow, Prateeksha. The property is situated in Juhu, Mumbai, on two plots that are 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m in size.

On November 8, a gift deed for the property was signed. The gift deed documents indicated that a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh was paid for the transaction.

Returning to Khar, where Abraham bought a bungalow, residential real estate costs between Rs 40,000 and Rs 90,000 per square foot. Local brokers claim that the rate is based on the property grade and the area.