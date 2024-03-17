Twitter
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: Who owns maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance?

In 2022, Isha Ambani was appointed the leader of Reliance Retail, while Akash Ambani became Chairman of Reliance Jio in June 2022.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

All members of Reliace Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani's family are involved in Reliance Industries with the matriarch, Kokilaben, holding 1,57,41,322 shares, equivalent to a 0.24% stake in the company.

While Kokilaben may not be actively engaged in the day-to-day operations of Reliance Industries, her influence and guidance have been integral to the family's journey. Alongside her, Mukesh Ambani's three children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, each hold 80,52,021 shares, representing a close to 0.12% stake in the company. 

In 2022, Isha Ambani was appointed the leader of Reliance Retail, while Akash Ambani became Chairman of Reliance Jio in June 2022. Anant Ambani was appointed the leader of the company's energy vertical in August 2022.

Recently while speaking to India Today, Anant Ambani opened up about his relationship with his siblings Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. Anant Ambani revealed that brother Akash Ambani is like Lord Ram to him and sister Isha Ambani is like a divine mother.

"They are both older than me. I am their Hanuman, my brother is my Ram and my sister is like a mother figure to me. They have both always protected me. We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," Anant Ambani said while talking to India Today.

