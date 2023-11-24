Headlines

Business

Business

Interview with Mr Vishal patel, Founder of Om Sree Builders and Developers

Om Sree Builders and Developers, established in 2003, is a leading name in quality constructions in the twin-cities.

Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Q: Mr. Patel, can you tell us about the inspiration behind Om Sree Builders and Developers' latest housing initiative for women's empowerment?

Vishal Patel (VP): Certainly. At Om Sree, we believe in contributing to societal progress, and the Lok Sabha's proposal for 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies sparked our interest. We saw an opportunity to go beyond the legislative mandates and create a meaningful impact on women's lives through our housing initiatives.

Q: How does this initiative align with the 'Nari Shakti VandanAdhiniyam' (NSVA) and its objectives?

VP: The NSVA focuses on empowering women in various spheres, including political representation. Our initiative complements this by recognizing the importance of providing women with opportunities beyond just meeting quotas. We aim to contribute to a more inclusive society by offering tangible benefits to women who choose our housing schemes.

Q: Can you tell us more about the unique initiative Om Sree is taking for women?

VP: Absolutely. We wanted to make a statement with our initiative, and what better way than offering a tangible benefit that goes beyond the conventional. On every flat purchase under a women's name we're gifting 33 grams of gold as a symbol of our commitment to support and uplift women; it's about making a real, impactful difference in the lives of the women who choose our homes.

Q: Mr. Patel, can you share the thought process behind incorporating 33 grams of gold as a unique offering with each flat purchased for women in your latest housing initiative?

VP: Certainly. The decision to offer 33 grams of gold was rooted in our desire to make a distinctive and meaningful contribution. Gold is not just a precious metal; it symbolizes wealth, strength, and longevity. By including this in our initiative, we aim to convey a message of lasting empowerment and value. It's more than a material possession; it's a gesture reflecting our commitment to enhancing the lives of the women who choose our homes. 

Q: How does this housing scheme fit into Om Sree's broader mission?

VP: Our mission has always been to deliver housing of exceptional quality that surpasses the conventional. This initiative is an extension of that mission, aligning with our vision to create living spaces that not only meet high standards of quality and design but also contribute to the overall well-being and empowerment of the community. We believe in fostering an environment where women are not only empowered in societal spheres but also in the realm of homeownership.

Q: What message would you like to convey to potential homebuyers and the community at large?

VP: We invite potential homebuyers to be a part of this transformative journey. By choosing Om Sree, they are not just investing in a home but becoming part of a movement that fosters empowerment, one home at a time. We encourage everyone to visit our website at https://omsree.com for more information and to be a part of this unique opportunity.

About Om Sree Builders and Developers:

Om Sree Builders and Developers, established in 2003, is a leading name in quality constructions in the twin-cities. With a focus on elevating lifestyle experiences, the company seamlessly integrates novel design ideologies with modern amenities, creating exceptional living spaces in strategic locations. Om Sree is committed to excellence and making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

 

