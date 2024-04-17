HOYA Vision Care launches new hi-vision Meiryo coating

HOYA Vision Care (HOYA Lens India), a leader in optical technology innovation, announced the launch of Hi-Vision Meiryo, the company’s most advanced premium coating. It is the latest addition to HOYA’s coatings range and delivers exceptional clarity that lasts longer and is a good reflection of the company’s leadership and reputation in the coatings category.

These anti-reflective coatings offer several benefits to the wearer including glare-reduction, scratch resistance, anti-static, water-repellent properties, and more. With the launch of this new coating, HOYA has elevated these features to a higher level. It ensures outstanding quality not only on day one of purchasing the spectacles but for the length of their prescription and beyond.

The new Hi-Vision Meiryo coating offers extreme protection against scratches, smudges, glare, and UV while providing the wearer with ultimate clarity. It gives spectacle wearers confidence that they are prepared for any unexpected situation.

Hi-Vision Meiryo has 56% lower reflectance to maintain easy-to-clean features that last up to 5x longer. Its scratch resistance is 2.5x better than the major competitors’ best coating. Spectacle wearers can enjoy the low maintenance their lenses require and worry less about the lenses being scratched by accident.

With 100% UV protection on the front and extra protection on the back surface of the lens, spectacle wearers are protected from harmful ultraviolet rays outdoors.