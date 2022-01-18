How Waqar Ahmed and Divesh Gupta built an astounding digital marketing firm, Neusul Digital

Invest, produce, market, revenue, and repeat is a straightforward concept for many firms. But the point is, many organisations are already crushing it, so how can a solo-newbie compete?

The most straightforward response to this question is that a new company must bring value to customers' lives. Money alone cannot be the foundation of a firm. More than money is needed to start and grow a successful new firm.

To put it another way, your competitors are wealthier than you. On a purely financial level, how can you compete with them? NO WAY, as a startup, you won't be able to. Now that the facts have been laid, let's see what possibilities remain after putting money down. Adding value, providing tailored experience for each customer, and providing compassionate Customer Support to show that you CARE! This is where you, as a startup, enter the picture.

Following this customer oriented concept, Waqar Ahmed, a young Pakistani entrepreneur and Divesh Gupta were successful in founding Neusul Digital, a media company. They began with his personal brand and grew it into a legendary business model.

Neusul Digital is a multi-faceted, customer-focused corporation. For clients, the company provides branding, development, design, and social media marketing services. Brands, small enterprises, and celebrities are among their finest clients.

The grand success of the firm wasn't quite as easy as it appears. To begin with, both of them had no familial support. Both Waqar and Divesh left their studies after school to pursue their dreams. They failed and learned on their way. Since there were no digital marketing courses back then, they had to learn it themselves and then master those techniques. At a very young age they learnt how to manage clients and advertise to a specific target audience. All of the uncertainties disappeared and their hard work paid off when their firm managed to land the finest clients in the industry.

Not only this Waqar and Divesh believe in the saying that knowledge increases by sharing. The duo joined multiple institutions that teaches beginners how to use the internet and teaches the young generation their mantras and safer use of online marketing. In addition, they also have a Facebook group where they share their knowledge with youngsters in order to assist them start their own freelancing businesses.

