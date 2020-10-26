LPG gas subsidy not credited in your bank account? Here's a step-by-step guide to check subsidy status

Many people do not check whether the LPG cylinder subsidy money has been transferred into their bank account. They should check this and it does not take too long either. In just a few minutes, subscribers can know whether LPG cylinder subsidy money has been transferred into their bank account or not.

Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidized rates. However, cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is then credited to the customer's bank account by the government.

Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder subscribers should be well aware that LPG cylinder price is decided month-on-month basis in India. At present, the government extends subsidy to users of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and normally, LPG rates are revised on 1st of every month.

Under the PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme) scheme introduced by the central government in 2015, the LPG consumer can receive subsidy in his/her bank account.

Indane Gas Subsidy

Indane Company started in 1965 as a subsidiary of Indian Oil. Indane customers get subsidy by the government on buying gas cylinders. You can check gas subsidy by two methods.

First is through your registered mobile number and second through LPG ID. This ID is mentioned in your gas passbook.

Follow these easy steps to check subsidy

1. Visit Indian Oil's official website - cx.indianoil.in

2. Click on LPG cylinder picture. A complaint box will open, write 'Subsidy Status' and press the proceed button.

3. Click on the option which reads 'Subsidy Related (PAHAL)'. Scroll down and click on 'Subsidy Not Received.'

4. A new dialog box will open. 2 options will be displayed on the screen; registered mobile number and LPG ID.

5. If your mobile number is linked with the gas connection, then you can adopt the mobile method, if not, then enter your 17-digit LPG ID, written in your gas passbook.

6. Click on verify and submit.

7. Complete details including cylinder booking date, subsidy will be displayed on your screen.

You can also get information through customer care. Indane gas customer care number – 1800-233-3555.