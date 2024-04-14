Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for firing incident at Salman Khan's house, calls it a 'trailer'

IPL 2024: Why are Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Mandla Constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

How rich is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Who was Chirag Antil? 24-year-old Indian-origin student murdered in Canada

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonitpur Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

IPL 2024: Why are Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens?

Mandla Constituency Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Diabetes: Ayurvedic herbs to lower blood sugar levels in summer

8 superfoods to boost weight loss in summer

Israel vs Iran: Who is much stronger?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Israel-Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches Explosive-Laden Drones, Dozens Of Rockets At Northern Israel

Sydney Mall Stabbing: Six Dead, Toddler Among Multiple Injured, Knifeman Fatally Shot

Israel-Iran Row: Hezbollah Fires 'Dozens Of Rockets' At Israel In Retaliation For Airstrikes

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for firing incident at Salman Khan's house, calls it a 'trailer'

Salman Khan's friend says actor was present in house when gunmen fired, shares what Salim Khan said: 'Iska jawaab..'

Malayalam film producers' body FEFKA to boycott PVR in Kerala over fee dispute; details inside

HomeBusiness

Business

How rich is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a war cabinet meeting in the wake of an unprecedented direct attack by Iran.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 04:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel, in an unprecedented attack that came as a response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria two weeks ago. According to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Operation 'True Promise' is an attempt by them to hold Israel accountable for alleged crimes, and it is a reaction to Israeli acts.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a war cabinet meeting in the wake of an unprecedented attack by Iran and later spoke to the US President who reassured the Israeli PM of “America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel”.

With three non-consecutive terms, Benjamin Netanyahu has served as Israel's prime minister for a total of more than 16 years. He is the prime minister who has served the longest in the history of the nation.

Born in 1949 in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu grew up in Philadelphia and Jerusalem. After five years of service, Netanyahu was injured during an operation while serving in the Israel Defence Forces' elite special forces unit, Sayeret Matkal.

Netanyahu holds two degrees from MIT: a bachelor's in architecture and a master's in business.

In the late 1970s, after serving as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group, he went back to Israel and went into politics.

From 1996 until 1999, Netanyahu served as prime minister for the first time. Reentering the position in 2009, he held it until 2021, becoming the first Israeli prime minister to win four straight terms. He was chosen again in 2022 to serve a sixth term.

As per the ET Now report, Benjamin Netanyahu has a net worth of $80 million. According to a report on caclubindia.com, Netanyahu has become one of the richest prime ministers in the world, with his wealth increasing by 400% a year.

Netanyahu is a divisive figure in Israel and around the world. He has adopted a tough stance towards the Palestinians and is a fervent advocate of Israeli settlements in the occupied areas. His close ties to the United States and his management of corruption scandals have also drawn criticism.

Many Israelis still find Netanyahu to be a popular figure despite the issues. He is regarded as a capable leader who can protect Israel in a hazardous area.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Azim Premji’s fund may invest over Rs 4000000000 in this firm, likely to hit IPO in…

Australia: Multiple people evacuated from Sydney mall after suspected stabbing, one person shot dead

Meet woman who lives in world's largest house, much bigger than Mukesh Ambani Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is..

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

Sarah Sham's professional journey, from an intern in publishing field to now standing tall in interior design

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement