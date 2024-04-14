How rich is Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu?

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a war cabinet meeting in the wake of an unprecedented direct attack by Iran.

Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles against Israel, in an unprecedented attack that came as a response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria two weeks ago. According to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Operation 'True Promise' is an attempt by them to hold Israel accountable for alleged crimes, and it is a reaction to Israeli acts.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a war cabinet meeting in the wake of an unprecedented attack by Iran and later spoke to the US President who reassured the Israeli PM of “America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel”.

With three non-consecutive terms, Benjamin Netanyahu has served as Israel's prime minister for a total of more than 16 years. He is the prime minister who has served the longest in the history of the nation.

Born in 1949 in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu grew up in Philadelphia and Jerusalem. After five years of service, Netanyahu was injured during an operation while serving in the Israel Defence Forces' elite special forces unit, Sayeret Matkal.

Netanyahu holds two degrees from MIT: a bachelor's in architecture and a master's in business.

In the late 1970s, after serving as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group, he went back to Israel and went into politics.

From 1996 until 1999, Netanyahu served as prime minister for the first time. Reentering the position in 2009, he held it until 2021, becoming the first Israeli prime minister to win four straight terms. He was chosen again in 2022 to serve a sixth term.

As per the ET Now report, Benjamin Netanyahu has a net worth of $80 million. According to a report on caclubindia.com, Netanyahu has become one of the richest prime ministers in the world, with his wealth increasing by 400% a year.

Netanyahu is a divisive figure in Israel and around the world. He has adopted a tough stance towards the Palestinians and is a fervent advocate of Israeli settlements in the occupied areas. His close ties to the United States and his management of corruption scandals have also drawn criticism.

Many Israelis still find Netanyahu to be a popular figure despite the issues. He is regarded as a capable leader who can protect Israel in a hazardous area.