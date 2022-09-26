Google's India Public Policy chief Archana Gulati quits: Report

Two sources told Reuters that Google's director of public policy for India quit barely five months into the position, as the company was awaiting the decision of at least two antitrust proceedings in the nation. Archana Gulati's abrupt departure left her employer and coworkers scratching their heads.

Archana Gulati, who used to work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government think-tank, remained silent. Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc, has been the target of many antitrust lawsuits in India, and the country is moving to regulate the technology industry more strictly.

The Competition Commission of India is investigating Google's practises in the Indian smart TV industry, Android, and in-app purchases.

According to those in the know, the watchdog is getting ready to announce its verdict in at least two antitrust lawsuits against Google.

As one of Google's main growth regions, India is always under scrutiny from Gulati and his team of public policy professionals.

Her tenure in the Indian government lasted until March 2021, when she retired from her position as joint secretary for digital communications at Modi's government think tank, Niti Aayog.

According to her LinkedIn page, she was a senior officer in the Mergers & Acquisitions branch of the Competition Commission of India from 2014 to 2016.

Because of Modi's federal government's increased vigilance in the areas of data and privacy regulation and competition legislation, a number of Indian government personnel have been employed by Big Tech.

(With inputs from Reuters)