Govt blocks 10 YouTube channels, 45 videos aimed at inciting communal hatred; check details here

The Centre Government on Monday blocked 10 YouTube channels along with 45 videos for spreading content including fake news & morphed videos spread with the intent to spread hatred among religious communities.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has requested that YouTube remove 45 videos from 10 different channels based on information provided by intelligence services. More than 1 crore 30 lakh people have seen the banned videos: Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The content includes fake news and manipulated videos with the goal of inciting violence between various religions. Instances when this kind of rhetoric is used include violent threats against religious groups and false assertions that the government has taken away religious liberties for specific populations, IB Ministry said.

It was discovered that these kinds of movies have the capability of causing communal strife and disrupting public order in the country, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.