Google Doodle marks World Earth Day 2023: Show ways of individual contribution to reverse climate change

Google Doodle April 22| Photo: Google

Global warming is becoming a rising concern day by day. One of the recent tangible effects of global warming is the ongoing terror of heat waves this year. Amid melting glaciers and rising temperature, Google is celebrating its annual Earth Day today with its unique artwork of Doodle. While many would say, it is a lost cause, Google is still trying to bring awareness among people and trying to encourage them to contribute their share in saving the climate.

On World Earth Day, celebrated on April 22 each year, Google promotes environmental protection and includes several steps in our day-to-day lives that can help to fight against global warming.

Today's Google Doodle talks about ways to make certain choices to make an impact and bring the needful chances. From the way we travel to the electricity we use, the food we eat, and the things we buy, we can make a difference amid the worst climate change impact across the globe.

According to Google's blog, every individual's small actions include; "opting to air dry laundry instead of using the dryer, practising a plant-based diet or opting for plant-based options when possible, walking or riding a bike instead of driving, when possible," can play a significant role in fighting against climate change.